Why electric diffusers are the new scented candles

If you’ve ever been to the spa or for a massage, chances are in the corner of your treatment room, a little electric diffuser was puffing out clouds of soothing essential oils, making you feel all the more blissed out. You can get a slice of that zen magic at home, with brands including Aromatherapy Associates and Rituals launching electric diffusers for you to create a scented sanctuary be it in your bedroom, bathroom or home office.

While they've been bubbling away in the background for a while, 2021 saw electric diffusers become the hottest property in wellness. In fact, Neom's electric diffuser the Wellbeing Pod Min i, £50, sold a full-year forecast in just one month and the brand's latest figures show 13,509 electric diffusers were sold between late April and early August this year.

“There’s been a consistent demand for wellness products that produce more than just an aesthetic addition to a space," says Neom's founder Nicola Elliott. "Fragrance is being relied on more and more to change our feelings and emotions. It's an incredible tool to create and maintain a particular emotion and can impact on almost everything including stress levels, concentration, general mood and memory."

Why do we love electric diffusers?

In a year where our homes have become multifunctional spaces, it’s been difficult to switch from work mode to home mode. This is where electric diffusers come in. It's easy to swap between scents to punctuate your day with different fragrances to set the tone, from focusing first thing to winding down of an evening.

"We have spent so much time in our homes since the start of the pandemic and for many, they have now become the workplace," says massage therapist and founder of the SJW Signature Treatment, Sarah Jane Watson , who always has an electric diffuser on during her treatments. "This has created a need for something that supports our wellbeing as we navigate these changes. By using an electric diffuser with an aromatherapeutic blend we can have a direct impact on the nervous system helping to allay feelings of anxiety, depression or overwhelm."

Some electric diffusers only work with specific cartridges or refills (Rituals’ one, for example) which swap out in seconds while others have chambers you fill with water, which you add essential oils to and take a little longer to switch between, so keep in mind which sort you’re after.

So what's so good about electric diffusers?

1. They help you set the mood

“Electric diffusers give you the option to evoke an emotion through scent,” says holistic expert Katia Narain Phillips . “If I want to wake up I use peppermint. If I need to concentrate, I use lemon, If I want to relax, I diffuse lavender.”

GTG’s social media manager Jemma, who became a diffuser convert during lockdown, agrees; “For me, electric diffusers are problem and solution driven. I add lavender or eucalyptus in the evening if I’m stressed or want to unwind, or peppermint in the morning while I work as it helps me zone in.”

Unlike scented candles or reed diffusers, you can make your own blends in an electric diffuser, which is one of the reasons Sarah Jane loves them. "Electric diffusers allow for making a bespoke blend that addresses one’s needs in the moment," she says.

Some electric diffusers are controlled with an app so you can set a timer to start it misting out an enlivening scent when you want to wake up, for example.

2. They can help with congestion

If you’ve ever held your head over a steaming bowl of Vicks VapoRub, you’ll know how the essential oils can make you feel less bunged up. Think of your electric diffuser as a luxe take on this. “My electric diffuser was a godsend when I was super congested with Covid as the peppermint really helped my sinuses,” Jemma tells us.

3. They’re cost-effective

If you love having a scented candle flickering away at all times, you’ll know this can become a costly affair. After you’ve spent the initial money on an electric diffuser, they’re more budget-friendly. “I find it more economical to have it going throughout the day as opposed to burning a nice candle,” says Jemma.

4. They’re a good alternative to candles

Aside from the money aspect of burning candles, they don’t sit well with some people, as Katia explains. “I have a strong intolerance to candles, many are not made naturally and are made with paraffin and have artificial scents and they give me a headache,” she says. “I find the oils with a diffuser last longer, are more cost-effective, are safer, smoke-free and healthier.”

Sarah Jane points out that one of her favourite things about an electric diffused is you can leave it on all night, safe in the knowledge it won't cause a fire!

5. The scents last a long time

You might also find the scent from an electric diffuser spreads quicker and lasts longer, as our editorial director Victoria found when she took the Aromatherapy Associates Atomiser home to try. “Even ten minutes was enough to scent my space as powerfully as any candle and my husband actually asked me to turn it off after two minutes (but I made him wait),” she said. “It’s fast-acting and the essential oil bottles, which cost £25, will last you a very long time.

6. They’re ideal if you can’t apply essential oils to your skin

If you love the benefits of essential oils but find your skin easily irritated by them, electric diffusers are a good option. “If you struggle with essential oils on your skin (one respected gynae told me bathing in essential oils is bad for the microbiome of your ‘intimate area’ and to avoid especially if you had thrush), electric diffusers give you that sensory bathtime experience without aggravating sensitive skin,” Victoria said.

The best electric diffusers for a zen home

