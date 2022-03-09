Elemis celebrates ten years of Pro-Collagen Marine Cream

While tin and aluminium might be the more conventional hallmarks of a tenth anniversary, we’re delighted to see that this is one tradition that has not been embraced by the beauty world.



To mark a decade of their multi-award winning Pro-Collagen Marine Cream , £99, Elemis have given their iconic skin transformer a makeover of its very own with a limited edition marine-blue jar, topped with an embossed silver lid depicting the key ingredients which have made it a favourite among celebrities (such as Victoria Pendleton) and beauty editors alike (Team GTG included).

So what is it about this wonder-cream that sets it apart from other anti-ageing products on the market and that’s given it such a loyal following?



The potent combination of liposomes, powerful marine ingredients (including three different types of seaweed) and absolutes of mimosa and rose make it extremely effective at reducing signs of ageing and equipping skin with the armoury it needs for the future to battle those pesky free radicals and everyday wear and tear. Super hydrating, it also works as the perfect base before putting your make-up on by making skin super soft to the touch. Oh, and as a bonus, it smells gorgeous too.



We’ve also fallen for the texture - a creamy gel-cream formulation which sinks instantly into the skin, but not so fast that you feel that you miss the satisfying stage of massaging it in! And thankfully a little goes a long way.



Certainly expensive but with a bevy of satisfied, smooth-skinned customers to back up the investment and the claims, this is one good-looking beauty find that’s sure to fly off the already in-demand shelves. Our dressing tables (as well as our, ahem, wrinkles) couldn’t be more grateful.