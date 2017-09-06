Elle Macpherson's Body Blog

GTG columnist Elle Macpherson shares her health and beauty passions, discoveries and advice

Reset all filters

Refine Search


Total results: 34
Elle Macpherson

Elle Macpherson’s New Year’s Eve health and beauty secrets

31 December 2019   Elle Macpherson
Elle Macpherson

Elle Macpherson: How I keep my legs in great shape

11 June 2019   Elle Macpherson
Elle Macpherson

Elle Macpherson: 55 things you didn't know about me

29 March 2019   Elle Macpherson
Elle Macpherson

Elle Macpherson on the 10 'New Year's solutions' she's sticking to this year

3 February 2019   Elle Macpherson
Elle Macpherson

The nutrition advice Elle Macpherson always follows at Christmas

14 December 2018   Elle Macpherson
article

This is how Elle Macpherson heads off an energy crash

25 November 2018   Elle Macpherson
Elle Macpherson

Elle Macpherson: What I do to keep my hair healthy and glossy

7 October 2018   Elle Macpherson
Elle Macpherson

Elle Macpherson does these 7 things every morning without fail

9 September 2018   Elle Macpherson
Elle Macpherson

Elle Macpherson: how I transformed my sun-damaged skin

19 August 2018   Elle Macpherson
Elle Macpherson

Elle Macpherson: how boosting this macro keeps me lean

15 July 2018   Elle Macpherson
Elle Macpherson

Elle Macpherson: the health and beauty essentials I take on a flight

5 July 2018   Elle Macpherson
Elle Macpherson

Elle Macpherson live on the sofa with Get The Gloss

10 June 2018   Victoria Woodhall
Elle Macpherson

Elle Macpherson: “After 50, I couldn’t rely on my genes for wellbeing”

15 April 2018   Elle Macpherson
Elle Macpherson

Elle Macpherson: 'We're in a fresh new chapter of change for women"

4 March 2018   Elle Macpherson
Elle Macpherson

Elle Macpherson: lessons I've learned about love

11 February 2018   Elle Macpherson
Elle Macpherson

Elle Macpherson: my rules for a balanced diet

7 January 2018   Elle Macpherson
Elle Macpherson

Elle Macpherson: what I drink to stay healthy in the festive season

10 December 2017   Elle Macpherson
Elle Macpherson

Elle Macpherson: the fat burning detox tonic that sees me through party season

12 November 2017   Elle Macpherson
Elle Macpherson

Elle Macpherson: the gut-friendly diet that transformed my life

11 October 2017   Elle Macpherson
Elle Macpherson

Elle Macpherson: My back-to-work wellness regime

6 September 2017   Elle Macpherson

If you can't see what you're looking for please search our full content archive.