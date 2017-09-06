GTG columnist Elle Macpherson shares her health and beauty passions, discoveries and advice
Elle Macpherson's Body Blog
Elle Macpherson’s New Year’s Eve health and beauty secrets
31 December 2019 Elle Macpherson
Elle Macpherson on the 10 'New Year's solutions' she's sticking to this year
3 February 2019 Elle Macpherson
The nutrition advice Elle Macpherson always follows at Christmas
14 December 2018 Elle Macpherson
Elle Macpherson: What I do to keep my hair healthy and glossy
7 October 2018 Elle Macpherson
Elle Macpherson does these 7 things every morning without fail
9 September 2018 Elle Macpherson
Elle Macpherson: how I transformed my sun-damaged skin
19 August 2018 Elle Macpherson
Elle Macpherson: the health and beauty essentials I take on a flight
5 July 2018 Elle Macpherson
Elle Macpherson: “After 50, I couldn’t rely on my genes for wellbeing”
15 April 2018 Elle Macpherson
Elle Macpherson: 'We're in a fresh new chapter of change for women"
4 March 2018 Elle Macpherson
Elle Macpherson: what I drink to stay healthy in the festive season
10 December 2017 Elle Macpherson
Elle Macpherson: the fat burning detox tonic that sees me through party season
12 November 2017 Elle Macpherson
Elle Macpherson: the gut-friendly diet that transformed my life
11 October 2017 Elle Macpherson
