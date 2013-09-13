Paris at your fingertips

Let’s face it, when you’ve got the make-up maestro behind hundreds of catwalk looks and advertising campaigns choosing your nail colours, you know you’re in for a fashionable treat.



As creative director of make-up at Estée Lauder, this autumn Tom Pecheux has created ten saturated Pure Color Nail Lacquers, inspired by the sparkle and elegance of his favourite city at nightfall. Take your pick from five Beyond Black shades and five Metal Mania colours, our favourites being Bete Noir, a rich amethyst, Viper, a deep green as well as Explosif and Nouveau Riche, a vintage and a bright buttery gold. Each tells a tale of Pecheux’s favourite Parisian haunts, from the golden lights of the Eiffel Tower to the fountain at the Place de la Concorde after dark.



With nail colours fast becoming the "It Accessory" du jour, we’ve worked out that you can buy this entire wardrobe of nail colours for less than the price of a new pair of shoes, giving you affordable fashion cred right through to Christmas.



Take a night tour of Paris with Tom Pecheux and super Constance Jablonski here to discover the inspiration behind the shades… ST



Estée Lauder Pure Color Nail Lacquers, £14.50