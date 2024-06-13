Adam Enaz

Personal trainer specialising in men's body transformation

  • Location: Online
  • Expert In:Diet, Men's body transformation, Personal training, Exercise


About Adam Enaz

Adam Enaz is a fitness coach who specialises in men's body transformation, using a combination of science-based training and diet planning to reduce fat and boost muscle. He is a qualified sports nutritionist and clinical dietician for the NHS, as well as having ten years of experience as a personal trainer. His online coaching programme costs £175 per month and is available globally. It involves an initial consultation to discuss your goals, then he develops your personalised plan for nutrition (calories and protein targets) and a 4-5 day training programme. He can track your progress with workouts and nutrition on an app. Plus, you submit weekly update on sunday's and he sends a video review, as well as having a more in depth one-on-one goal setting check in once a month.




Where to find Adam Enaz

Website: https://adamenazpt.com/


