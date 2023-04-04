Adeola Gboyega graduated from Loughborough University in 2010 with a degree in Communication and Media Studies. However she followed an entirely different path after completing makeup artistry training just a few years later.

Adeola's first beauty role was at Clarins in 2011 followed by Lancome in 2012.

It was around this time that the makeup artist's career soared to new heights. She started presenting as a guest host on QVC and quickly worked her way up to pro makeup artist level at the legendary Bobbi Brown.

Following over six successful years on the pro team, Adeola moved to Pat McGrath Labs where she worked as UK national education and artistry manager. Here, she became a key face and voice of the brand in the UK market, responsible for ensuring Pat's vision and standards were consistently being met.

Now, Adeola focuses her time on her own freelancer artistry work (she prides herself on her 'skin first' approach) alongside her popular Instagram channel.