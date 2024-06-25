Aesthetics Doctor
Dr Ahmed El Muntasar
- Location: London, Leeds, Cheshire, Online
- Expert In:Collagen-Activating Treatments, Dermal Filler, Non-surgical rhinoplasty
About Dr Ahmed El Muntasar
Ahmed El Muntasar is an award-winning aesthetics doctor with a clinic in Mayfair, as well as in Leeds and Cheshire - he is known for his sophisticated non-surgical techniques, which keep patients safe and take into account their mental health. He offers a range of treatments for the face and skin, for both men and women: from dermal fillers, to non-surgical rhinoplasty and face lifts, vampire facials, microneedling and other skin boosters such as Ellanse collagen activating treatments. He has over 1 million followers on Instagram, where you can check out his skincare and tweakment advice and tutorials.
Where to find Dr Ahmed El Muntasar
