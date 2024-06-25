Dr Ahmed El Muntasar

Aesthetics Doctor

  • Location: London, Leeds, Cheshire, Online
  • Expert In:Collagen-Activating Treatments, Dermal Filler, Non-surgical rhinoplasty


About Dr Ahmed El Muntasar

Ahmed El Muntasar is an award-winning aesthetics doctor with a clinic in Mayfair, as well as in Leeds and Cheshire - he is known for his sophisticated non-surgical techniques, which keep patients safe and take into account their mental health. He offers a range of treatments for the face and skin, for both men and women: from dermal fillers, to non-surgical rhinoplasty and face lifts, vampire facials, microneedling and other skin boosters such as Ellanse collagen activating treatments. He has over 1 million followers on Instagram, where you can check out his skincare and tweakment advice and tutorials.




Where to find Dr Ahmed El Muntasar

Website: www.theaestheticsdoctor.com
Email: info@theaestheticsdoctor.com


Related Experts

Health
Beanie Robinson
Nutritionist
Health
Pei Chan
Transformational breathwork facilitator
Health
Dr Shahzadi Harper
Menopause Doctor
Health
Lavina Mehta MBE
Wellness and Fitness Coach
Health
Louisa Drake
Celebrity fitness trainer
Health
Catie Miller
Barre fitness trainer
Beauty
Dr Rekha Tailor
Anti-ageing tweakment guru
Health
Adam Enaz
Men's personal trainer
Explore more


More Gloss

Wellness
9 simple ways to stop procrastinating - by top life coach Maisie Hill
Fitness
Tried and tested: the only at-home Pilates workouts you’ll need this summer – and they’re free!
Skin
How to clear bacne and buttne from the skin doctors that know
Beauty
June empties 2024 - 16 products the team used up this month
Beauty
Hailey Bieber has launched cream blushers - are they worth the hype? 
Suncare
7 best face sunscreens for the beach
Yoga
Best yoga mats that yoga teachers use themselves
Beauty
Glossy Picks: 16 new beauty and wellness buys to lift your spirits this week
Explore more