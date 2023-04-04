Dr Amiee Vyas

Aesthetic doctor and co-founder of the Black Aesthetics Advisory Board (BAAB)

  • Location: London
  • See them for: Thread Lifts, Peels, Injectables, Microneedling
  • USP: Inclusive aesthetics for all tones and budgets


About Dr Amiee Vyas

Dr Amiee doesn't just understand black and brown skins, she champions them. Shocked at the lack of support for patients of colour at the start of her aesthetics career, she set up the Black Aesthetics Advisory Board alongside Dr Tijion Esho, Dr Ifeoma Ejikeme and Dija Ayodele in 2020.

Despite her swish Mayfair base, accessibility and inclusion are at the heart of Dr Amiee's work and she also offers a 30-minute telephone consultation service for £40.

She's particularly hot on treating pigmentation issues and skin problems relating to stress.

From the start of her medical training at King's College London (she graduated in 2013), Dr Amiee realised a passion for dermatology and was soon appointed on the British Association of Dermatologists Dermschool Subcommittee where she worked on national dermatology training events for medical students.

It was during this time that she also discovered her flair for teaching and now, having performed over 12,000 procedures, she runs training courses and her own aesthetics mentorship programme alongside her clinic work.

While her treatment menu is brimming with all the advanced peels and wrinkle-busters you'd expect, yoga devotee Dr Amiee also has a very spiritual side and feels strongly about instilling confidence in her patients, delivering science-based treatments while advocating self-care.

Accreditation: MBBS BSc



Where to find Dr Amiee Vyas

Website: doctoramiee.com
info@doctoramiee.com

Doctor Amiee Facial Aesthetics and Skin
Ground Floor
Mayfair Doctors Lower
37 North Audley Street
London
W1K 6ZL


