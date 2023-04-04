Anabel Kingsley

Anabel’s father, the late, great trichologist Philip Kingsley, started his eponymous brand in 1965. His impressive roster of clients included Audrey Hepburn and (allegedly) Prince Harry. As well as bringing the scalp into sharp focus, the Philip Kingsley brand is responsible for iconic hair products such as the multi award-winning Elasticizer pre-shampoo treatment.

A trained consultant trichologist, Anabel has followed in her father’s footsteps, taking a particular interest in post-partum hair loss, nutrition and the psychology of hair loss. She’s heading up the renowned Philip Kingsley trichology clinics in both London and New York, and develops products for the Philip Kingsley hair care range.

Accreditation:

Associate member of the Institute of Trichologists