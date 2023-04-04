Dr Ayah Siddiqi

Aesthetic doctor and cosmetic dentist

  • Location: London, Birmingham, Halifax
  • See them for: Thread Lifts, PRP, Peels, Injectables
  • USP: Skin smoothing and non-surgical profile sculpting


About Dr Ayah Siddiqi

Her dual qualifications as an aesthetic practitioner and cosmetic dentist, combined with an innate eye for balance, means Dr Ayah Siddiqi is capable of giving you the skin and side profile of Insta-dreams – without a scalpel in sight.

She follows her own unique 'harmony' approach – a mix of numerous techniques the doctor has learned over her ten years in the industry. Her mantra? You'll leave looking like 'you,' only harmonised. Just check out her incredible transformations, including non-surgical nose jobs and jawline-chiseling, to see exactly what we mean.

Dr Ayah first graduated in biomedical sciences from the University of Bradford in 2010 before obtaining a degree in dental surgery from the University of Central Lancashire.

Following work as a private cosmetic dentist, she transitioned into the world of aesthetics, completing a prestigious fellowship at the Harley Street Institute.

But her training didn't stop there. A self-confessed learning devotee, Dr Ayah has completed countless diplomas and courses in everything from corneotherapy (the study of the skin barrier) to working with skin of colour.

And when she's not performing treatments or furthering her education, she's sharing her know-how – whether it's lecturing at London's Acquisition Aesthetics school or demystifying retinoids on Instagram.

Accreditation: BSc, BDS, member of the British Dental Association, co-director for a dental national study group and registered with the General Dental Council



Where to find Dr Ayah Siddiqi

Website: drayah.co.uk
07355 045597
info@drayahclinic.com

Dr Ayah Clinic
10 Harley Street
London
W1G 9QY

Dr Ayah Clinic
5 Harrison Road
Halifax
West Yorkshire
HX1 2AF

Harmony x House of Dental
31 Redhill Road
Birmingham
B31 3JS

