Dr Ayah Siddiqi

Dr Ayah first graduated in biomedical sciences from the University of Bradford in 2010 before obtaining a degree in dental surgery from the University of Central Lancashire.

Following work as a private cosmetic dentist, she transitioned into the world of aesthetics, completing a prestigious fellowship at the Harley Street Institute.

But her training didn't stop there. A self-confessed learning devotee, Dr Ayah has completed countless diplomas and courses in everything from corneotherapy (the study of the skin barrier) to working with skin of colour.

And when she's not performing treatments or furthering her education, she's sharing her know-how – whether it's lecturing at London's Acquisition Aesthetics school or demystifying retinoids on Instagram.

Accreditation: BSc, BDS, member of the British Dental Association, co-director for a dental national study group and registered with the General Dental Council