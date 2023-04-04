Aesthetic doctor and cosmetic dentist
Dr Ayah Siddiqi
- Location: London, Birmingham, Halifax
- See them for: Thread Lifts, PRP, Peels, Injectables
- USP: Skin smoothing and non-surgical profile sculpting
About Dr Ayah Siddiqi
Her dual qualifications as an aesthetic practitioner and cosmetic dentist, combined with an innate eye for balance, means Dr Ayah Siddiqi is capable of giving you the skin and side profile of Insta-dreams – without a scalpel in sight.
She follows her own unique 'harmony' approach – a mix of numerous techniques the doctor has learned over her ten years in the industry. Her mantra? You'll leave looking like 'you,' only harmonised. Just check out her incredible transformations, including non-surgical nose jobs and jawline-chiseling, to see exactly what we mean.
Where to find Dr Ayah Siddiqi
Website: drayah.co.uk
07355 045597
info@drayahclinic.com
Dr Ayah Clinic
10 Harley Street
London
W1G 9QY
Dr Ayah Clinic
5 Harrison Road
Halifax
West Yorkshire
HX1 2AF
Harmony x House of Dental
31 Redhill Road
Birmingham
B31 3JS