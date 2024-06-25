Beanie Robinson

Nutritionist

  • Location: London, Online
  • Expert In:Hormones, Nutrition, Weight loss, PCOS, Hormone balancing, Menopause


About Beanie Robinson

Beanie Robinson is a certified nutritionist who takes a sustainable approach to weight loss, to help you see past fad diets and listen to your body's needs. This is not about quick fixes. She also takes a compassionate approach, inspired by her own experiences of feeling overwhelmed and stressed in the past. Beanie can help you to transform your diet and lifestyle for losing weight, balancing hormones, boosting energy, improving skin health and mental clarity. Plus, she offers a bridal plan and has specific expertise in supporting people with PCOS (Polycystic ovary syndrome) and managing the menopause through diet. You can work with her via a 12-week plan which costs £650: it involves a one on one consultation in her clinic in Knightsbridge (or online), after which she develops a personal programme for you (with diet, meal plan, exercise and supplement recommendations). There is a weekly group call, goal setting exercises and a WhatsApp community to support you on your journey. She also runs retreats for women.




Where to find Beanie Robinson

Website: thehealth-space.com
Email: beanie@thehealth-space.com 


