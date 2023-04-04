Camilla Kirk-Reynolds (Camilla Lashes)

Camilla Kirk-Reynolds began her career as a professional bridal makeup artist in 2001, adding bridal hair to her menu four years later.

It was in 2008 that the beauty maestro started specialising in individual semi permanent eyelash extensions, quickly making a name for herself as an industry innovator.

She was the first person in London to be qualified in applying individual extensions to the lower lashes with the eyes closed, and is currently one of the first 50 artists in the world to offer a gel lash technique using a low-level LED light. A favourite with Get the Gloss editorial director Victoria Woodhall, it's kinder to the lashes and lasts four to seven weeks.

Championing lash health, and not overloading the natural flutter, Camilla is also a trainer for the next generation of advanced certified lash technicians.

With her appointments book currently bursting at the seams, she's about to launch a new premises in London's Chelsea where you can also get 'lashed' by her trained assistant.