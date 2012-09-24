Caroline Barnes has worked in hair and beauty since her teens and even had her own mobile beauty company at 15-years-old. But it was a trip to the West End to watch 'Cats' that inspired her to pursue a path in makeup artistry.

A few years later, Caroline was offered a place at The London College of Fashion where she trained in all aspects of makeup artistry including cosmetology, prosthetics and wigs.

From here, she went on to establish a hugely successful career which has seen her get snapped up as spokeswoman for some of the most esteemed beauty brands including L'Oreal, Clinique and, presently, Max Factor.

She has dedicated much of her time to charitable causes, too, including working with Look Good Feel Better that helps restore confidence and wellbeing in female cancer sufferers.

In 2020, she also launched a campaign to 'give back' to the NHS during the COVID-19 pandemic. Caroline organised 1000 virtual sessions over ten days, allowing NHS workers to chat and seek beauty advice from some of the industry's top makeup artists and editors.