Caroline Idiens

Personal trainer and founder of Caroline's Circuits

  • Location: Remote
  • See them for: Strength Training, Personal training, Online group exercise
  • USP: Mid-life strength-training


About Caroline Idiens

Take one look at resplendent Caroline Idiens and you'll probably proclaim you want 'whatever she's having.' Fortunately for all of us, the personal trainer of 20 years shares her wealth of workout expertise via accessible virtual classes – bringing a breath of fresh (Berkshire) air to the online fitness sphere.

Her 30-minute members-only sessions are targeted to women aged 40+ who want to feel stronger in both body and mind – regardless of ability level.

In 2001, having worked in advertising for many years, Caroline Idiens decided to pursue her passion for sport, retraining as a personal trainer. She initially worked one-on-one but began specialising in group exercise classes when she moved to the countryside with her family a few years later.

It was during the pandemic in 2020 that Caroline's career really took off when, aged 48, she launched her Caroline's Circuits online classes on Zoom.

Strength training has always been her super-power and she advocates resistance training to help with sleep, anxiety, weight management and co-ordination, particularly after the age of 30.

She also still offers one-to-one private personal training if you want a more tailored approach.



Where to find Caroline Idiens

Website: carolinescircuits.com

