In 2001, having worked in advertising for many years, Caroline Idiens decided to pursue her passion for sport, retraining as a personal trainer. She initially worked one-on-one but began specialising in group exercise classes when she moved to the countryside with her family a few years later.

It was during the pandemic in 2020 that Caroline's career really took off when, aged 48, she launched her Caroline's Circuits online classes on Zoom.

Strength training has always been her super-power and she advocates resistance training to help with sleep, anxiety, weight management and co-ordination, particularly after the age of 30.

She also still offers one-to-one private personal training if you want a more tailored approach.