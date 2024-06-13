Catie Miller

Barre fitness trainer

  • Location: London, Online
  • Expert In:Barre fitness, Strength Training, Prenatal exercise, Pilates, Post-Natal Fitness


About Catie Miller

Catie Miller is a fitness trainer and founder of Barre Series. Her classes combine ballet, Pilates and cardio, to sculpt your body without burning out like in other HIIT (high intensity interval training) focussed Barre classes. She takes a holistic and empowering approach: this is more than just a one-off class, but rather about living well and being part of a community. And singer Ellie Goulding is a fan! Miller is a certified in Barre, mat and reformer Pilates and TRX (total resistance exercise) training. Plus, she can help with pre and post natal exercise, and anyone rehabiliting from injury. There are several ways of working with her: the most affordable is to sign up to her online membership (£25 a month), which gives you unlimited access to a library of pre-recorded classes - there's also a seven day free trial. Or, she also does live online classes (£15 each); as well as £30 in person classes in Mayfair and Hampstead.




Where to find Catie Miller

Website: https://barreseries.com/


