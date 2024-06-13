Charlotte Grand is a nutritional therapist and founder of The Fertility Kitchen, a membership platform which specialises in optimising fertility through nutrition and lifestyle. If you're struggling with fertility challenges - from unexplained infertility (including men's), recurrent pregnancy loss, and conditions like endometriosis and PCOS - this is for you. She takes a holistic approach, which address the root causes of health issues, empowering clients to make sustainable lifestyle changes. This 'Insiders Community' costs just £4.16 per month, and gives you access to over 170 fertility-focussed recipes, meal plans, nutritional support and access to a community group (from £4.16 per month). But you can also sign up to work one-on-one with her (£165 for a first consultation). Her book, The Fertility Kitchen, £15 contains plenty of practical tips, as well as 60 recipes.