Mr Christopher D’Souza is an award-winning hair transplant surgeon, with extensive experience in Follicular Unit Excision (FUE) and Strip Follicular Unit Transplantation (Strip FUT) - the two modern surgical techniques of hair transplant surgery. Fully registered with the General Medical Council (GMC), he has performed thousands of hair transplant surgeries, having specialised exclusively in them since 2014, and has achieved consistently excellent feedback from his patients. Mr D’Souza has been part of the executive committee of the British Association of Hair Restoration Surgery since 2017 and was voted in as President in 2021. He is also part of the executive committee of the American Board of Hair Restoration Surgery (ABHRS), where he currently serves as Secretary and Chair of the Oral Examination Committee.