Daxita Vaghela

Shaping brows has been a lifelong love affair for Daxita. It was after seeing her aunt have her brows shaped in a local salon that Daxita taught herself the art of brow threading and the queues for her talented touch have been forming ever since.

Over the last 30 years, Daxita has become nothing short of a lash and brow wizard; her bespoke blend of carefully picked and positioned lash lengths and shades are tailored to each client’s face. Everything from their bone structure to their skin tone and even their personality is taken into account. Daxita wants her clients to wear their lashes, not the other way around, and she feels her exacting approach is needed to ensure this.

Another reason that editors and celebrities alike trust Daxita with their eyes is that while her attention is second to none, she’s speedy too. Your average lash extension session can take up to three hours, but for a session with Daxita you’ll be done sporting envy-inducing lashes within the hour.

And now, a trip to Daxita’s is a family affair. She’s passed on her craft (and yes, it is a craft) to her daughter Kajal. Having started training at just 17, Kajal has inherited her mother’s talent for lashes and brows, and she offers bespoke facials to boot. The face-framing duo can be found at New Cavendish Street’s Atherton Cox Tuesdays to Fridays as well as popping up weekly in the Beauty Lounge at Harvey Nichols.