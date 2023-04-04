Debbie Law

You know that you’re in safe hands when you visit Debbie, who heads up the training team at Nouveau Lashes. She’s a lash aficionado; there’s nothing she doesn’t know about lash treatments. And there is a lot to know if you’re going to do them well.

Thomas is an expert at performing both LVL and SVS lash treatments. The former is a natural solution to lift, lengthen and add volume to your lashes, while SVS has the addition of extensions for a more dramatic look. Debbie’s steady hand, friendly persona and years of expertise make her the lash technician of choice for celebrities; she does all of the lashes for ITV’s Dancing on Ice.