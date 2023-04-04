Lash artist
Debbie Law
- Location: Beckenham, London
- See them for: Lash Extensions
- USP: fanned-out, fluttery lashes that will last for weeks
About Debbie Law
You know that you’re in safe hands when you visit Debbie, who heads up the training team at Nouveau Lashes. She’s a lash aficionado; there’s nothing she doesn’t know about lash treatments. And there is a lot to know if you’re going to do them well.
Thomas is an expert at performing both LVL and SVS lash treatments. The former is a natural solution to lift, lengthen and add volume to your lashes, while SVS has the addition of extensions for a more dramatic look. Debbie’s steady hand, friendly persona and years of expertise make her the lash technician of choice for celebrities; she does all of the lashes for ITV’s Dancing on Ice.
Where to find Debbie Law
Debbie is based between London and Beckenham. You can contact her via her instagram (see below) to book.
Website: www.nouveaulashes.com
Instagram: @debbie_nouveau
Phone: 07886809547