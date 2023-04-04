Dija Ayodele

Skin health expert, aesthetician and founder of The Black Skin Directory

  • Location: London
  • See them for: Peels, Microneedling, LED light therapy
  • USP: First-class rejuvenation for black skins


About Dija Ayodele

The impact author and skin practitioner Dija Ayodele has made on the British beauty industry is truly formidable, paving the way for some serious change over her 14 years in the business.

Dija is the powerhouse behind both Black Skin Directory – an award-winning educational platform – and the acclaimed West Room Aesthetics clinic in West Kilburn.

The latter is a skin mothership for women of colour – think a warm and welcoming space where you can rest assured everything on offer has been selected specifically with darker skin tones in mind.

Pick Dija's (insanely knowledgable) brain via her in-depth skin health consultations or popular custom Reset Facial that includes a peel and extractions.

Having commenced her training in 2008, Dija Ayodele now holds several certificates in beauty therapy and aesthetics, alongside a business degree.

In 2020, she opened her own clinic – West Room Aesthetics – in West London. Her mission? To meet the needs of people of colour who so frequently feel that beauty businesses and brands aren't talking to them.

Dija is also famed for her work pioneering the Black Skin Directory – a revolutionary digital platform, set up in 2019, that connects people of colour with dermatologists, skincare professionals, events, treatments and products. It also offers a unique training course on treating skin of colour.

In 2021, Dija released her debut book – Black Skin: The Definitive Skincare Guide that features a foreword by Caroline Hirons.

She champions accessibility, availability and affordability via her roles as a trustee of the Beauty Backed Trust and Advisory Board Member to the British Beauty Council, British Association of Beauty Therapy & Cosmetology (BABTAC) and Aesthetic Medicine Journal.



Where to find Dija Ayodele

Website: westroomaesthetics.com
0208 964 1961
skinhealth@westroomaesthetics.com

West Room Aesthetics
77 Fernhead Road
London
W9 3EA

Related Experts

Skin
Dr Paris Acharya
Aesthetic Doctor
Cosmetic
Tracie Giles
Bespoke permanent makeup specialist
Wellbeing
Jasmine Hemsley
Wellbeing expert and author
Skin
Pippa Harman
Cosmetic scientist
Nutrition
Rhiannon Lambert
Nutritionist
Nutrition
Charlotte Faure Green
Hair Loss
Hannah Gaboardi
Trichologist
Skin
Dr Sam Bunting
Cosmetic dermatologist and founder of Dr Sam's skincare products
Explore more


More Gloss

Health
The best menopause supplements according to a menopause nutritionist
Nutrition
Tired all the time? How to fix the common energy mistakes we all make
Beauty
Sarah Jessica Parker: “My face has to move for me to communicate!”
Beauty
Pamela Anderson has ditched makeup in favour of this brilliant skincare
Beauty
My week in beauty: products and treatments that take no time but deliver on results
Review
17 of the best face mists to suit every budget and skin type
Beauty
Grey glamour. How to care for grey hair so it looks glossy and gorgeous
Skin
Microneedling at home? These are the rollers to use and the skincare to choose
Explore more