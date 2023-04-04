Dr Benji Dhillon's elite aesthetics background commenced when he graduated as a doctor from Kings College London. It was here that he also undertook a Bachelor of Science in Neuroscience.

He subsequently became a member of the Royal College of Surgeons before completing training in plastic surgery at some of the UK's leading hospitals.

Dr Dhillon went on to serve as medical director for leading wrinkle-relaxer manufacturer Allergan in Europe, The Middle East and Africa. During this time, he gained a unique insight into aesthetics innovation, efficacy and safety.

Following time spent perfecting his art on Harley Street, it was in 2019 that the father-of-four's career reached new heights when he opened the Define Clinic in Beaconsfield alongside dentist Dr Alfonso Rao.

Dr Dhillon has had research published in a number of renowned medical journals and presented at leading International congresses.

Accreditation: GMC registered, associate member of British College of Aesthetic Medicine (BCAM), member of the Royal College of Surgeons (MRCS)