Dr Benji Dhillon

Cosmetic surgeon

  • Location: London, Beaconsfield
  • See them for: Non-surgical rhinoplasty, Injectables, Lasers, Microneedling
  • USP: Subtle tweakments with a personable touch


About Dr Benji Dhillon

Qualified cosmetic surgeon Dr Benji Dhillon is now best known for his non-invasive treatments, having previously worked as medical director at Allergan, no less.

Stellar training aside, it's Dr Dhillon's warm, welcoming and reassuring manner that has made him hot property in the aesthetics world and he's affectionately referred to as "the nicest guy in injectables." Visit the award-winner in his prestigious Define Clinic in Beaconsfield where he also runs accredited courses teaching other aesthetic practitioners.

Dr Benji Dhillon's elite aesthetics background commenced when he graduated as a doctor from Kings College London. It was here that he also undertook a Bachelor of Science in Neuroscience.

He subsequently became a member of the Royal College of Surgeons before completing training in plastic surgery at some of the UK's leading hospitals.

Dr Dhillon went on to serve as medical director for leading wrinkle-relaxer manufacturer Allergan in Europe, The Middle East and Africa. During this time, he gained a unique insight into aesthetics innovation, efficacy and safety.

Following time spent perfecting his art on Harley Street, it was in 2019 that the father-of-four's career reached new heights when he opened the Define Clinic in Beaconsfield alongside dentist Dr Alfonso Rao.

Dr Dhillon has had research published in a number of renowned medical journals and presented at leading International congresses.

Accreditation: GMC registered, associate member of  British College of Aesthetic Medicine (BCAM), member of the Royal College of Surgeons (MRCS)



Where to find Dr Benji Dhillon

Website: drbenjidhillon.com
Beaconsfield: 01494 932 700
Holland Park: 0203 998 2600
info@defineclinic.com

Define Clinic
Wendover House
24 London End
Beaconsfield
HP9 2JH

The Clinic at Holland Park
142-144 Holland Park Ave
London
W11 4UE

Related Experts

Skin
Dr Paris Acharya
Aesthetic Doctor
Cosmetic
Tracie Giles
Bespoke permanent makeup specialist
Wellbeing
Jasmine Hemsley
Wellbeing expert and author
Skin
Pippa Harman
Cosmetic scientist
Nutrition
Rhiannon Lambert
Nutritionist
Nutrition
Charlotte Faure Green
Hair Loss
Hannah Gaboardi
Trichologist
Skin
Dr Sam Bunting
Cosmetic dermatologist and founder of Dr Sam's skincare products
Explore more


More Gloss

Health
The best menopause supplements according to a menopause nutritionist
Nutrition
Tired all the time? How to fix the common energy mistakes we all make
Beauty
Sarah Jessica Parker: “My face has to move for me to communicate!”
Beauty
Pamela Anderson has ditched makeup in favour of this brilliant skincare
Beauty
My week in beauty: products and treatments that take no time but deliver on results
Review
17 of the best face mists to suit every budget and skin type
Beauty
Grey glamour. How to care for grey hair so it looks glossy and gorgeous
Skin
Microneedling at home? These are the rollers to use and the skincare to choose
Explore more