Dr Charlotte Woodward is the co-founder and medical director of River Aesthetics. With more than 25 years of clinical experience, she is an extremely skilled and accredited medical aesthetics doctor and GP who has practiced aesthetics for over 17 years. Favouring a highly personalised approach, she's known for ensuring every person she cares for receives only the best bespoke treatments, specifically tailored for their needs and life stage - a philosophy that runs deep in the River Aesthetics DNA. Particularly well-regarded for her innovative use of threads and fillers, she was one of the first doctors in the UK to perform a Breast Thread Lift, setting the standards for industry best practice and helping advance the use of sutures in aesthetics.