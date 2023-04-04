Feeling a little nervy about going under the needle for the first time? Make a beeline for Dr Emily MacGregor (also known as Dr Emily Mehta).

Putting safety at the heart of all her work, she's the 'trainer who trains the trainers' at her leading aesthetics school Harley Academy. Her Story clinic is also the only one where all medical staff hold a Level 7 Qualification in cosmetic injectables (the equivalent of a postgraduate degree). It even offers a 24-hour Post-Treatment hotline for instant access to a doctor.