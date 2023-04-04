Dr Emily MacGregor

Aesthetics doctor and co-founder of Story clinic

  • Location: London, Nottingham
  • See them for: Peels, Injectables, Lasers, Microneedling
  • USP: Injectables performed to the highest professional standards


About Dr Emily MacGregor

Feeling a little nervy about going under the needle for the first time? Make a beeline for Dr Emily MacGregor (also known as Dr Emily Mehta).

Putting safety at the heart of all her work, she's the 'trainer who trains the trainers' at her leading aesthetics school Harley Academy. Her Story clinic is also the only one where all medical staff hold a Level 7 Qualification in cosmetic injectables (the equivalent of a postgraduate degree). It even offers a 24-hour Post-Treatment hotline for instant access to a doctor.

Holding degrees in medicine and psychology from Durham University and University of Sussex respectively, Dr Emily MacGregor initially began her career in A&E and intensive care. Describing the work as 'medically interesting but extremely physically demanding and often devastatingly sad,' she later made a move to the world of aesthetics.

Here, she spent time at Dr Leah Cosmetic Skin Clinics and as clinical director at Gild Clinic before opening her esteemed Story clinics in 2020, alongside fiance Dr Tristan Mehta and his brother Dr Marcus Mehta.

In addition to their two clinics in Nottingham and London's chic Marylebone, the power trio also run the acclaimed Harley Academy with Dr Emily providing the highest levels of training to aesthetic practitioners, and teaching advanced procedures such as tear trough treatments.

Accreditation: MBBS, BSc Psych



Where to find Dr Emily MacGregor

Website: storyclinics.com
0203 960 0134
info@storyclinics.com

15 Crawford Street
Marylebone
London
W1H 1BR

23 Church Street
Southwell
NG25 0HQ

