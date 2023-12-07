Dr Emily Mehta

Aesthetics Doctor

  • Location: London, Nottingham
  • Expert In:Peels, Injectables, Lasers, Microneedling


About Dr Emily Mehta

Holding degrees in medicine and psychology from Durham University and University of Sussex respectively, Dr Emily Mehta (née MacGregor) initially began her career in A&E and intensive care, before moving to the world of aesthetics. Once there, she spent time at Dr Leah Cosmetic Skin Clinics and as clinical director at Gild Clinic before opening her esteemed Story clinics in 2020, alongside her husband Dr Tristan Mehta and his brother Dr Marcus Mehta. In addition to their two clinics in Nottingham and London's Marylebone, the trio run the acclaimed Harley Academy, with Dr Emily providing the highest levels of training to aesthetic practitioners, and teaching advanced procedures such as tear trough treatments.




Where to find Dr Emily Mehta

Website: storyclinics.com
Email: info@storyclinics.com

Related Experts

profile
Dr Munir Somji
Aesthetic Doctor
Beauty
Dr Sharon Wong
Consultant dermatologist and hair specialist
Beauty
Debbie Law
Lash Technican
Beauty
Daxita Vaghela
Lash Technican
Beauty
Luke Hersheson
Hair Stylist and CEO of Hershesons
Beauty
Dr Sam Bunting
Cosmetic Dermatologist and Founder of Dr Sam's Skincare
Beauty
Hannah Gaboardi
Trichologist
Wellness
Charlotte Faure Green
Nutritionist
Explore more


More Gloss

Beauty
We were first to try the Kate Moss Cosmoss Ritual treatment - here's our verdict
Beauty
The secret beauty hub with all the best brands you need to know about
Wellness
Need a new idea for a spa break? Everyone's booking a wellbeing cruise
Skin
Why Ayurvedic skincare will change how you think about your skin type
Beauty
TikTok-hyped Bubble skincare sells a moisturiser every 10 seconds - and it's now available at Boots
Beauty
Glossy Picks: the gifts we're giving and hoping to receive this Christmas
Makeup
The best highlighters for glowing skin as chosen by GTG readers
Health
The best immune supplements to stay healthy all year round
Explore more