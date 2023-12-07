Holding degrees in medicine and psychology from Durham University and University of Sussex respectively, Dr Emily Mehta (née MacGregor) initially began her career in A&E and intensive care, before moving to the world of aesthetics. Once there, she spent time at Dr Leah Cosmetic Skin Clinics and as clinical director at Gild Clinic before opening her esteemed Story clinics in 2020, alongside her husband Dr Tristan Mehta and his brother Dr Marcus Mehta. In addition to their two clinics in Nottingham and London's Marylebone, the trio run the acclaimed Harley Academy, with Dr Emily providing the highest levels of training to aesthetic practitioners, and teaching advanced procedures such as tear trough treatments.