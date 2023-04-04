Dr Fiona McCarthy

Consultant oncologist and aesthetic doctor

  • Location: London
  • See them for: Thread Lifts, PRP, Peels, Injectables, Microneedling
  • USP: Aesthetics with an NHS doctor's expertise


About Dr Fiona McCarthy

Few aesthetic doctors on the planet possess the unique dual qualifications Dr Fiona McCarthy holds. Trained in both aesthetics and oncology, the trusted Scottish-born expert divides her time between her stunning Sloane Square skin clinic and her work as a consultant oncologist for the NHS.

Alongside her undetectable anti-ageing work, Dr Fiona's distinct training has made her our ultimate authority when it comes to managing cancer therapy's side effects on the skin and she has an innate understanding of the impact skincare can have on self-confidence.

Dr Fiona McCarthy commenced her two decades of medical experience when she graduated in medicine in 2002 from the University of Sheffield. She went on to become a member of the Royal College of Physicians in 2007 and specialised in oncology.

The doctor has received critical acclaim for her academic work including a PhD in 2017 for her study into the links between inflammation and cancer.

Dr Fiona's passion for aesthetics stems from her own experience suffering from severe pregnancy-induced melasma. After researching her condition, she realised the world of skincare could be a total minefield for many and decided to pursue further training in the field.

Now she offers a comprehensive treatment menu in her Belgravia clinic, giving her aesthetics patients the same thorough approach she applies to her NHS work. She's passionate about the consultation process and includes an hour-long complimentary session for each new client.

You can also find her on online skin consultation portal GetHarley.

Accreditation: MB ChB MRCP PhD



Where to find Dr Fiona McCarthy

Website: drfionamccarthy.com
0737 6264706
info@drfionamccarthy.com

9a Wilbraham Place
Belgravia
SW1X 9AE

