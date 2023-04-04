Dr Maryam Zamani

When she's not zapping eye bags and puffy lids, you'll find innovation queen Dr Maryam perfecting her own MZ Skin line of products. Putting the 'pretty' into 'high-performance,' think fluffy pink pouches housing high-strength encapsulated retinol and ethically-sourced collagen-boosting animal placenta.

Over in her King's Road clinic, you'll find a 'selfie' room alongside a menu of first-to-market treatments such as BBL – the world's most powerful IPL laser.

Read more: With over 17 years' experience under her belt, Dr Maryam trained as an ophthalmologist at George Washington University School of Medicine in the United States where she also received the prestigious Beaumonts Research Award.

She followed this with further training at London’s Imperial College NHS Trust and Chelsea’s Westminster NHS Trust and a dermatology certificate from Cardiff University, cementing herself as an expert across both skin and eyes.

Now, alongside her work perfecting the peepers of celebrities – including Elle Macpherson, Arizona Muse, Gwyneth Paltrow – and beauty insiders alike, the Iranian-born supremo offers everything from cryotherapy to threads from her airy new King's Road clinic that opened its doors in 2021.

As a Fellow of the American Board of Ophthalmology and an associate member of the British College of Aesthetic Medicine and the Royal College of Ophthalmology, Dr Maryam has also published articles in several peer-reviewed journals.