Dr Matthew Jarvie-Thomas

Dr Jarvie-Thomas studied medicine at the University of Oxford and was also awarded a First-Class MA (Hons) in Medical Sciences. He added to his experience working with plastic surgery teams in Auckland, New Zealand, and Kilimanjaro, Tanzania. A published author in the fields of plastic surgery and oncology, Dr Matthew has a special interest in anatomy and advanced non-surgical aesthetics. He offers a wide spectrum of non-invasive and non-surgical aesthetic procedures including dermal filler and Botulinum toxin techniques, Profhilo, Ultherapy, Morpheus8, and radiofrequency. By combining his scientific approach and anatomical knowledge with his attention to detail, Dr Jarvie-Thomas creates personalised and natural results for his patients.