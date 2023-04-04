Dr Natalie Geary

Aesthetic doctor

  • Location: Weybridge
  • See them for: Injectables, Body contouring, Lasers, Microneedling, Radiofrequency
  • USP: Healthy weight loss and body strengthening in mid-life


About Dr Natalie Geary

If it's biohacking and fat-busting you're after, look no further. Dr Natalie Geary is armed with the whizziest of gadgets (her clinic was the first to offer Ultracel treatments) to shape, sculpt and tighten – and everything in between.

Her bespoke Go Figure weight loss programme is one of Dr Natalie's smartest brainwaves yet. It takes into consideration every facet of wellbeing and lifestyle needed for a sustainable body transformation journey and combines nutritional consultations with fat-zapping aesthetic procedures and even a members-only podcast.

Dr Natalie Geary's medical training started in 1999 when she studied medicine at Guy's, King's and St Thomas Medical School in London. From here, she spent two years working as a general medical doctor before leaving the NHS to start a family and concentrate on working in cosmetic medicine.

She spent a short stint working as a cosmetic doctor at Courthouse Clinics but established her own, now multi award-winning, practice – Light Touch Clinic – in 2009 where she has built up a base of loyal clients from around the world.

She has garnered a reputation for her biohacking know-how and for her work empowering women around perimenopause and menopause.

Dr Natalie also masterminded Consentz – a tablet-based patient management system for medical practitioners.

Accreditation: MBBS



Where to find Dr Natalie Geary

Website: lighttouchclinic.co.uk
01932 849522
info@lighttouchclinic.co.uk

Light Touch Clinic
50 Church Street
Weybridge
KT13 8DP

Related Experts

Skin
Dr Paris Acharya
Aesthetic Doctor
Cosmetic
Tracie Giles
Bespoke permanent makeup specialist
Wellbeing
Jasmine Hemsley
Wellbeing expert and author
Skin
Pippa Harman
Cosmetic scientist
Nutrition
Rhiannon Lambert
Nutritionist
Nutrition
Charlotte Faure Green
Hair Loss
Hannah Gaboardi
Trichologist
Skin
Dr Sam Bunting
Cosmetic dermatologist and founder of Dr Sam's skincare products
Explore more


More Gloss

Health
The best menopause supplements according to a menopause nutritionist
Nutrition
Tired all the time? How to fix the common energy mistakes we all make
Beauty
Sarah Jessica Parker: “My face has to move for me to communicate!”
Beauty
Pamela Anderson has ditched makeup in favour of this brilliant skincare
Beauty
My week in beauty: products and treatments that take no time but deliver on results
Review
17 of the best face mists to suit every budget and skin type
Beauty
Grey glamour. How to care for grey hair so it looks glossy and gorgeous
Skin
Microneedling at home? These are the rollers to use and the skincare to choose
Explore more