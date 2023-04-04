Dr Sabrina Shah-Desai

Dr Sabrina has earned herself a place as one of our most trusted doctors for both surgical and non-surgical treatments.

On her CV? She graduated from the Sir JJ Group of Hospitals at Bombay University in 1994 before completing four speciality fellowships in the UK, including at the esteemed Moorfields Eye Hospital. During these, she trained in everything from periocular trauma and eye disease to plastic surgery techniques.

She's also meticulous about safety and education and founded the Oculo-Facial Aesthetic Academy (OFAA) in 2016 to improve training standards in aesthetic medicine.

Her most recent accolades include scooping the prizes for Consultant Surgeon of the Year and for Best Surgical Result at The Aesthetic Awards 2021.

Book in for her tear trough fillers using her patented 'Eye Boost' technique. She injects a hydrating skin booster into the thin skin on the eyelid, rather than placing fillers at the lid-cheek zone, for a more subtle effect.

Accreditation: MS, FRCS, Ed (Ophth)