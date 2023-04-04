Dr Sabrina Shah-Desai

Ophthalmic plastic reconstructive surgeon and founder of Perfect Eyes clinic

  • Location: Central London, London
  • See them for: Eyelid Surgery (Blepharoplasty), Injectables
  • USP: Incredibly natural tear trough fillers


About Dr Sabrina Shah-Desai

Harley Street's Dr Sabrina Shah-Desai is the aesthetics industry's eye oracle. She boasts over 20 years worth of experience peeper-perfecting across India and the UK and remains at the forefront of both safety and innovation when it comes to eye bag-banishing, puff-busting and eyelid-lifting.

We're tipping her at-home products for big things, too.

Dr Sabrina has earned herself a place as one of our most trusted doctors for both surgical and non-surgical treatments.

On her CV? She graduated from the Sir JJ Group of Hospitals at Bombay University in 1994 before completing four speciality fellowships in the UK, including at the esteemed Moorfields Eye Hospital. During these, she trained in everything from periocular trauma and eye disease to plastic surgery techniques.

She's also meticulous about safety and education and founded the Oculo-Facial Aesthetic Academy (OFAA) in 2016 to improve training standards in aesthetic medicine.

Her most recent accolades include scooping the prizes for Consultant Surgeon of the Year and for Best Surgical Result at The Aesthetic Awards 2021.

Book in for her tear trough fillers using her patented 'Eye Boost' technique. She injects a hydrating skin booster into the thin skin on the eyelid, rather than placing fillers at the lid-cheek zone, for a more subtle effect.

Accreditation: MS, FRCS, Ed (Ophth)



Where to find Dr Sabrina Shah-Desai

Website: perfecteyesltd.com
0207 183121
info@perfecteyesltd.com

Perfect Eyes Ltd
121 Harley Street
London
W1G 6AX

