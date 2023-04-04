Dr Sharon Wong

Consultant dermatologist and hair specialist

  • Location: London
  • See them for: Hair Loss, Acne, Rosacea, Scalp Health
  • USP: an integrated and medically led approach to skin health and hair and scalp issues


About Dr Sharon Wong

As a consultant dermatologist, Dr Wong’s knowledge combines medical trichology (as opposed to just trichology, which is not a medically recognised specialism) with dermatology. She’s your go-to for treating everything from alopecia and hormone-related hair loss to scalp eczema.

Historically, approaches to hair loss have tended to be very one-sided - either very cosmetic or highly medicalised. Sharon integrates these to create personalized treatments to best encourage new hair growth, as well as maintaining scalp health to make the most of your already healthy hair.

Dr Sharon describes herself as the ‘patient’s ally’ when it comes to seeing them through their skin or hair treatment journey. She’s renowned for combining medical expertise and support with empathy; Dr Sarhonunderstands that hair and skin concerns often have an emotional undercurrent so is stringent about offering emotional support as well as medical treatment.

Dr Sharon has been consulting in the hair loss field for over 12 years and has gained a broad and unique understanding across the sector - from the scientific advances and research through to consumer and patient needs.

One of a small number UK dermatologists to specialise in hair and scalp disorders, Dr Sharon underwent extensive training to carve this niche, and is renowned for her holistic assessments, warm and understanding nature, clear-cut diagnoses and effective treatment plans. Her unique insight and expertise in treating complex hair loss and scalp conditions, particularly among Asian and Afro-Caribbean patients, are what makes her one of London’s most sought-after specialists.

A big thing for Dr Sharon is highlighting that hair loss is incredibly common and that sufferers are most definitely not alone. In 2018 she created an annual public event, Get Ahead of Hair Loss (GAoHL), which brings together industry professionals (including transplant surgeons, hair scientists, wig makers, hairdressers, dermatologists, psychologists, trichologists and micropigmentation practitioners) and individuals experiencing hair loss for a day of education, networking and support.

Accreditation:

BSc (Hons), MBBS (Distinct), MRCP, MRCP (UK) Derm. GMC number: 6104104



Where to find Dr Sharon Wong

Website: drsharonwong.com

For skin appointments at The Shard
Phone: 07757676194
Email: georgia.hughes@hcaconsultant.co.uk

The Shard
St Thomas’ Street
London
SE1 9BS

For skin appointments at HCA appointments center
Phone: 02072342009
Email: gpliaisonlbh@hcahealthcare.co.uk

For hair appointments at Harley Street Specialist Hospital
Phone: 020 7157 9592
Email: georgia.dermpro@gmail.com
Harley Street Specialist Hospital
18-22 Queen Anne Street
London
W1G 8HU

Related Experts

Skin
Dr Paris Acharya
Aesthetic Doctor
Cosmetic
Tracie Giles
Bespoke permanent makeup specialist
Wellbeing
Jasmine Hemsley
Wellbeing expert and author
Skin
Pippa Harman
Cosmetic scientist
Nutrition
Rhiannon Lambert
Nutritionist
Nutrition
Charlotte Faure Green
Hair Loss
Hannah Gaboardi
Trichologist
Skin
Dr Sam Bunting
Cosmetic dermatologist and founder of Dr Sam's skincare products
Explore more


More Gloss

Health
The best menopause supplements according to a menopause nutritionist
Nutrition
Tired all the time? How to fix the common energy mistakes we all make
Beauty
Sarah Jessica Parker: “My face has to move for me to communicate!”
Beauty
Pamela Anderson has ditched makeup in favour of this brilliant skincare
Beauty
My week in beauty: products and treatments that take no time but deliver on results
Review
17 of the best face mists to suit every budget and skin type
Beauty
Grey glamour. How to care for grey hair so it looks glossy and gorgeous
Skin
Microneedling at home? These are the rollers to use and the skincare to choose
Explore more