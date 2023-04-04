Dr Sohère Roked

Private and NHS GP and integrative medicine specialist

  • Location: London
  • See them for: Gut Health, Weight loss, Perimenopause, Fatigue, Hormone therapy, Menopause
  • USP: Hormone help using a blend of conventional and holistic medicine


About Dr Sohère Roked

When you hear of Dr Sohère Roked's intergrated approach to hormone therapy, you'll wonder why not every doctor in the land follows the same wisdom. Having worked as an NHS GP for many years, Dr Roked realised conventional medicine wasn't able to address all aspects of her patients' wellbeing. Viewing hormone balance as the foundation of health, she combines traditional treatment with holistic methods to help women navigate the menopause and peri-menopause, in particular.

Born in England and raised in Wales, Dr Sohère Roked followed in her GP father's footsteps. She graduated in medicine from Southampton University in 2003 and spent several years working in hospitals and as a psychiatrist before becoming an NHS GP (she still does some NHS work now). However Dr Roked felt traditional NHS healthcare overlooked the relationship between physical health and the mind.

This prompted her to take on further studies at the British College of Integrative Medicine and she is now one of the UK's only GPs to be trained in both conventional and holistic medicine.

Having been prescribing bio-identical and body identical hormones for almost ten years, Dr Roked is now established as one of the industry's leading hormone doctors. Her most sought-after services include her unique Biological Age Assessment test and Hormone 'MOT' package.

She has also penned a best-selling book – The Tiredness Cure – in which she helps tackle stress, fatigue and gut health.

Accreditation: BMed MRCGP DFRSH DipSIM



Where to find Dr Sohère Roked

Website: drsohereroked.co.uk
0207 584 4777
hello@omniya.co.uk

Omniya
3a Montpelier Street
London
SW7 1EX

