Dr Victoria Manning is the co-founder and medical director of River Aesthetics. With over 20 years of clinic experience across general practice and aesthetics, Dr Manning is a highly skilled and experienced medical aesthetics doctor with a special interest in collagen stimulation and thread lifting. Combining clinical proficiency with artistic finesse, Dr Victoria is also dedicated to educating fellow medical professionals, and she champions knowledge sharing among aesthetic practitioners, rooted in the belief that we never stop learning no matter how long we have been doing something.