Dr Victoria Manning

Aesthetic Doctor

  • LocationDorset, London, Hampshire
  • Expert In:IPL, Thread Lifts, Aesthetic Doctor, Filler, Botox


About Dr Victoria Manning

Dr Victoria Manning is the co-founder and medical director of River Aesthetics. With over 20 years of clinic experience across general practice and aesthetics, Dr Manning is a highly skilled and experienced medical aesthetics doctor with a special interest in collagen stimulation and thread lifting. Combining clinical proficiency with artistic finesse, Dr Victoria is also dedicated to educating fellow medical professionals, and she champions knowledge sharing among aesthetic practitioners, rooted in the belief that we never stop learning no matter how long we have been doing something.  




Where to find Dr Victoria Manning

Website: www.riveraesthetics.com

Email: info@riveraesthetics.com

Related Experts

profile
Nadia Alibhai
Osteopath
profile
Madeleine Spencer
Beauty Journalist, Podcaster and Makeup Artist
Beauty
Olivia Falcon
Wellbeing Expert and Author
Beauty
Dr Charlotte Woodward
Aesthetic Doctor
Beauty
Lee Garrett
Aesthetic Practitioner
Beauty
Dr Matthew Jarvie-Thomas
Aesthetic Doctor
Beauty
Dr Joanna Christou
Aesthetic Doctor
Wellness
Jasmine Hemsley
Wellbeing Expert and Author
Explore more


More Gloss

Fitness
Weighted vest: the hottest fitness accessory of 2024
Beauty
Dyson's wet-to-dry Airstrait straightener is now available in Boots
Beauty
Hailey Bieber’s skincare brand Rhode has launched its first cleanser and we’ve tried it
Hair
9 of the best hard water shampoos and treatments for getting soft, shiny hair with vibrant colour
Hair
The best hot styling brushes to create a big bouncy blow-dried look
article
Skincare and supplement duos: why inside out skincare is the trend to try
Beauty
Grey glamour. How to care for grey hair so it looks glossy and gorgeous
Sleep
Elle Macpherson: how I get a good night’s sleep in mid-life
Explore more