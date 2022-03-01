Adam Reed

Salon owner and founder of Arkive Headcare

  • Location: London
  • See them for: Glossing, Cut and finish, Blow-dry, Hair Colour
  • USP: Custom cool girl cuts and colour – with a cuppa on the side


About Adam Reed

You could fill a book with the accolades, achievements and trend-making moments that make up Adam Reed's 20-year-long career in hair. Think working with Madonna, opening four salons and being a three-time nominee for British Hairdresser for the Year.

But his position as a true style stalwart was cemented in 2020 with the launch of his eponymous Spitalfields salon, then his Arkive Headcare line one year later.

Promising to be a 'creative hub' rather than a 'traditional hair salon,' Adam's East London location is as original and awe-inspiring as the man himself. Think curated vintage shoes and wigs throughout, a Hairberdashery for hair ribbon styling and his famous perfume wall featuring a snippet of Adam's own 600-strong fragrance collection.



Where to find Adam Reed

Website: adamreed.london
0207 239 7899
hello@adamreed.london

Adam Reed London
No 1 Fournier Street
London

