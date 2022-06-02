Adeola Gboyega

Makeup artist

  • Location: London
  • See them for: Makeup, Tutorial, Consultations, Bridal
  • USP: Flawless Insta-glam skin for women of colour


About Adeola Gboyega

From Clarins and Bobbi Brown to Lancome and Pat McGrath Labs, name a big-name beauty brand and chances are Adeola Gboyega will have worked with them. The reason everyone is so keen to get the Hertfordshire makeup maestro – and Get the Gloss Beauty and Wellness Awards judge – on their books? Her flair for conjuring up a glow, particularly on black skins, is second-to-none. Think an other-worldly luminosity paired with immaculate brows and softly smoked eyes.

When she's not waving her magic makeup wand, Adeola is educating others via her honest beauty reviews on her Instagram channel.



Where to find Adeola Gboyega

Website: adeolagboyega.com
management@adeolagboyega.com

