From Clarins and Bobbi Brown to Lancome and Pat McGrath Labs, name a big-name beauty brand and chances are Adeola Gboyega will have worked with them. The reason everyone is so keen to get the Hertfordshire makeup maestro – and Get the Gloss Beauty and Wellness Awards judge – on their books? Her flair for conjuring up a glow, particularly on black skins, is second-to-none. Think an other-worldly luminosity paired with immaculate brows and softly smoked eyes.

When she's not waving her magic makeup wand, Adeola is educating others via her honest beauty reviews on her Instagram channel.