It's no exaggeration to say Oxford-educated Alice Hart-Davis is an authority on all things aesthetics. Her training? Decades spent grilling the industry's most esteemed experts, undergoing all manner of tweakments herself, and attending conferences around the world.

During her virtual consultations, Alice can help tackle specific skin concerns, with recommendations of skincare products, as well as advising on procedures and the best people for the job. Rest assured her advice will be personable and honest – like talking to a *very* clued-up friend from the comfort of your own home.