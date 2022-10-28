Alice Hart-Davis

About Alice Hart-Davis

She has 20 years experience as an award-winning journalist – and several best-selling books – under her belt. So, it's no wonder people are prepared to pay good money to pick Alice Hart-Davis' beauty-filled brain – not to mention peek inside her bulging address book of the world's best practitioners and doctors. Specialising in anti-ageing, Alice heads up her hugely popular website The Tweakments Guide as well as offering one-to-one video consultations.

It's no exaggeration to say Oxford-educated Alice Hart-Davis is an authority on all things aesthetics. Her training? Decades spent grilling the industry's most esteemed experts, undergoing all manner of tweakments herself, and attending conferences around the world.

During her virtual consultations, Alice can help tackle specific skin concerns, with recommendations of skincare products, as well as advising on procedures and the best people for the job. Rest assured her advice will be personable and honest – like talking to a *very* clued-up friend from the comfort of your own home.



Where to find Alice Hart-Davis

Website: thetweakmentsguide.com
hello@thetweakmentsguide.com

