Author, journalist and founder of The Tweakments Guide
Alice Hart-Davis
- Location: Remote
- See them for: Skin Consultations, Skincare, Anti-ageing, aesthetic treatments
- USP: Independent aesthetics advice from a beauty industry stalwart
About Alice Hart-Davis
She has 20 years experience as an award-winning journalist – and several best-selling books – under her belt. So, it's no wonder people are prepared to pay good money to pick Alice Hart-Davis' beauty-filled brain – not to mention peek inside her bulging address book of the world's best practitioners and doctors. Specialising in anti-ageing, Alice heads up her hugely popular website The Tweakments Guide as well as offering one-to-one video consultations.
