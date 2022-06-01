Lash artist
Daxita Vaghela
- Location: London
- See them for: microblading, semi-permanent makeup, eyelash extensions
- USP: Deep fakes - that is to say, the kind of lashes and brows that people stare at (in a good way), wondering if they’re real.
About Daxita Vaghela
The beauty industry’s not-so-well-kept-secret, Daxita Vaghela is the go-to lash and brow technician for many a beauty director, including beauty heavyweights Sali Hughes and Alessandra Steinherr. With over 30 years of experience in shaping, lifting, tinting and tweaking, Daxita’s bespoke lash lifting and extension services have earned her the well-deserved title of the London Lash Queen among her loyal clients.
While she’s an industry veteran when it comes to creating deliciously delicate, natural-looking lashes - all synthetic, so no animals are harmed in your lash lengthening process - more recently Daxita has turned her steady hand to microblading. As with her lashes, Daxita’s main priority is creating something that will lift, balance and frame the face. Combining a precise touch with artistry, Daxita uses the semi-permanent tattooing technique to create a kind of magic facial architecture - you’ll leave with full, fabulous brows but you’ll feel like you’ve had some face sculpting thrown in for good measure.
Where to find Daxita Vaghela
Website: http://daxitavaghela.com/index.html
020 7487 4048
18 New Cavendish St
Marylebone
London
W1G 8UR