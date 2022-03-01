Debbie Law

Lash artist

  • Location: Beckenham, London
  • See them for: eyelash extensions
  • USP: fanned-out, fluttery lashes that will last for weeks


About Debbie Law

You know that you’re in safe hands when you visit Debbie, who heads up the training team at Nouveau Lashes. She’s a lash aficionado; there’s nothing she doesn’t know about lash treatments. And there is a lot to know if you’re going to do them well.

Thomas is an expert at performing both LVL and SVS lash treatments. The former is a natural solution to lift, lengthen and add volume to your lashes, while SVS has the addition of extensions for a more dramatic look. Debbie’s steady hand, friendly persona and years of expertise make her the lash technician of choice for celebrities; she does all of the lashes for ITV’s Dancing on Ice.

With over 10 years’ experience creating fluttery fringes of lashes, Debbie has traveled around the world teaching other trainers and lash artists the latest techniques and treatments. Her work has appeared on the red carpet and on tv and her client base is made up of models, influencers and beauty editors.

Accreditation:

Nouveau Lashes international lash trainer



Where to find Debbie Law

Debbie is based between London and Beckenham. You can contact her via her instagram (see below) to book.

Website: www.nouveaulashes.com
Instagram: @debbie_nouveau
Phone: 07886809547

