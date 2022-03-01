Cosmetic surgeon
Dr Benji Dhillon
- Location: London, Beaconsfield
- See them for: Non-surgical rhinoplasty, Injectables, Lasers, Microneedling
- USP: Subtle tweakments with a personable touch
About Dr Benji Dhillon
Qualified cosmetic surgeon Dr Benji Dhillon is now best known for his non-invasive treatments, having previously worked as medical director at Allergan, no less.
Stellar training aside, it's Dr Dhillon's warm, welcoming and reassuring manner that has made him hot property in the aesthetics world and he's affectionately referred to as "the nicest guy in injectables." Visit the award-winner in his prestigious Define Clinic in Beaconsfield where he also runs accredited courses teaching other aesthetic practitioners.
Where to find Dr Benji Dhillon
Website: drbenjidhillon.com
Beaconsfield: 01494 932 700
Holland Park: 0203 998 2600
info@defineclinic.com
Define Clinic
Wendover House
24 London End
Beaconsfield
HP9 2JH
The Clinic at Holland Park
142-144 Holland Park Ave
London
W11 4UE