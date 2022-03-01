Qualified cosmetic surgeon Dr Benji Dhillon is now best known for his non-invasive treatments , having previously worked as medical director at Allergan, no less.

Stellar training aside, it's Dr Dhillon's warm, welcoming and reassuring manner that has made him hot property in the aesthetics world and he's affectionately referred to as "the nicest guy in injectables." Visit the award-winner in his prestigious Define Clinic in Beaconsfield where he also runs accredited courses teaching other aesthetic practitioners.