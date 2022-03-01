Aesthetics doctor and co-founder of Story clinic
Dr Emily MacGregor
- Location: London, Nottingham
- See them for: Peels, Injectables, Lasers, Microneedling
- USP: Injectables performed to the highest professional standards
About Dr Emily MacGregor
Feeling a little nervy about going under the needle for the first time? Make a beeline for Dr Emily MacGregor (also known as Dr Emily Mehta).
Putting safety at the heart of all her work, she's the 'trainer who trains the trainers' at her leading aesthetics school Harley Academy. Her Story clinic is also the only one where all medical staff hold a Level 7 Qualification in cosmetic injectables (the equivalent of a postgraduate degree). It even offers a 24-hour Post-Treatment hotline for instant access to a doctor.
Where to find Dr Emily MacGregor
Website: storyclinics.com
0203 960 0134
info@storyclinics.com
15 Crawford Street
Marylebone
London
W1H 1BR
23 Church Street
Southwell
NG25 0HQ
