Dr Munir Somji

Aesthetic doctor, chief medical officer and founder of Dr MediSpa

  • Location: London
  • See them for: Ageing, uneven skin tone, scarring, Excess fat, Hair loss, Acne, surgical treatments, non-surgical treatments
  • USP: Bringing breakthrough innovation to the cosmetic space - if Dr Somji is using it, chances are others will soon follow
About Dr Munir Somji

An aesthetics doctor by trade, it was turning his hand to non-surgical treatments that really saw Dr Somji carve out his niche. From tightening sagging jowls to zapping fat with one of the UK’s first smart lasers, the Emerald Laser, Dr Somji is on a constant quest for tech innovation and improved techniques to offer clients non-surgical treatments with remarkable results and minimal downtime.

In 2012, Dr Somji launched Dr MediSpa, offering non-surgical as well as some minimally invasive surgical skin treatments all under one roof. ‘Keyhole’ Facelift? Non-surgical body contouring? Liposuction? Dr Somji can do that for you.

A globally recognised aesthetics doctor, Dr Somji has performed surgical treatments all over the world and founded the highly regarded Priors Clinic in Harley Street. It was feedback from his clients that led him to create MediSpa, a solution for people wanting non-surgical treatment options performed by practitioners with advanced medical degrees and surgery skills.

As well as being an institute of excellence for safe aesthetic treatments, Dr Somji and his MediSpa team are leaders in treating both male and female hair loss. The clinic is one of the few clinics in the world to offer FUE (follicular unit excision) and FUT (strip transplant) surgery alongside non-surgical hair loss options.

Dr Somji trains doctors and surgeons in injectables and his specialist surgical techniques at his DrMediSpa academy, and his writing is regularly published in anatomical and aesthetic journals. He is a member of many industry bodies including the General Medical Council (GMC), British College of Aesthetic Medicine (BCAM), Royal College of Surgeons, and International Society of Hair Restoration Surgery (ISHRS).

Accreditation: BSc, MBBS. GMC number: 7139816



Where to find Dr Munir Somji

Website: www.drmedispa.com
Phone: 020 8418 0632
Email: hello@drmedispa.com

59 Chiltern Street
London
W1U 6NF

18 Beauchamp Place
Knightsbridge
London
SW3 1NQ

8 Forest Road
Loughton
IG10 1DX

