Dr Natalie Geary

Aesthetic doctor

  • Location: Weybridge
  • See them for: Injectables, Body contouring, Lasers, Microneedling, Radiofrequency
  • USP: Healthy weight loss and body strengthening in mid-life


About Dr Natalie Geary

If it's biohacking and fat-busting you're after, look no further. Dr Natalie Geary is armed with the whizziest of gadgets (her clinic was the first to offer Ultracel treatments) to shape, sculpt and tighten – and everything in between.

Her bespoke Go Figure weight loss programme is one of Dr Natalie's smartest brainwaves yet. It takes into consideration every facet of wellbeing and lifestyle needed for a sustainable body transformation journey and combines nutritional consultations with fat-zapping aesthetic procedures and even a members-only podcast.



Where to find Dr Natalie Geary

Where to find Dr Natalie:
Website: lighttouchclinic.co.uk
01932 849522
info@lighttouchclinic.co.uk

Light Touch Clinic
50 Church Street
Weybridge
KT13 8DP

Related Experts

Beauty

Camilla Kirk-Reynolds (Camilla Lashes)

Lash technician
Hair

Adam Reed

Salon owner and founder of Arkive Headcare
Hair

Neil Moodie

Salon owner and hairstylist
Skin

Dr Benji Dhillon

Cosmetic surgeon
Hair

Ricardo Vila Nova

Trichologist and biochemist
Skin

Dr Emily MacGregor

Aesthetics doctor and co-founder of Story clinic
Skin

Dr Fiona McCarthy

Consultant oncologist and aesthetic doctor
Fitness

Caroline Idiens

Personal trainer
Explore more




 You may also like

Skin

The definitive guide to using chemical exfoliants in your skincare routine

Health

Ask the doctor: Why do vitamins make my pee yellow?

Fitness

Lululemon has dropped its first cross-training shoe Chargefeel and we were the first to try it

Beauty

Glossy Picks: this week's hottest new summer beauty, makeup and skincare launches

article

We're hiring - Commercial/Sales manager

Fitness

J-Lo’s easy-to-follow secrets to looking amazing ahead of her 53rd birthday

Beauty

Hailey Bieber just broke the internet with her glazed donut nails. Here’s how to do them.

Health

Hydration station: what to drink to stay cool in the heat

Explore More