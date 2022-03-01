Aesthetic doctor
Dr Natalie Geary
- Location: Weybridge
- See them for: Injectables, Body contouring, Lasers, Microneedling, Radiofrequency
- USP: Healthy weight loss and body strengthening in mid-life
About Dr Natalie Geary
If it's biohacking and fat-busting you're after, look no further. Dr Natalie Geary is armed with the whizziest of gadgets (her clinic was the first to offer Ultracel treatments) to shape, sculpt and tighten – and everything in between.
Her bespoke Go Figure weight loss programme is one of Dr Natalie's smartest brainwaves yet. It takes into consideration every facet of wellbeing and lifestyle needed for a sustainable body transformation journey and combines nutritional consultations with fat-zapping aesthetic procedures and even a members-only podcast.
Where to find Dr Natalie Geary
Website: lighttouchclinic.co.uk
01932 849522
info@lighttouchclinic.co.uk
Light Touch Clinic
50 Church Street
Weybridge
KT13 8DP
