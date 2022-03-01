If it's biohacking and fat-busting you're after, look no further. Dr Natalie Geary is armed with the whizziest of gadgets (her clinic was the first to offer Ultracel treatments) to shape, sculpt and tighten – and everything in between.

Her bespoke Go Figure weight loss programme is one of Dr Natalie's smartest brainwaves yet. It takes into consideration every facet of wellbeing and lifestyle needed for a sustainable body transformation journey and combines nutritional consultations with fat-zapping aesthetic procedures and even a members-only podcast.