Dr Sharon Wong

Consultant dermatologist and hair specialist

  • Location: London
  • See them for: Hair loss, Acne, Rosacea, Scalp conditions
  • USP: an integrated and medically led approach to skin health and hair and scalp issues


About Dr Sharon Wong

As a consultant dermatologist, Dr Wong’s knowledge combines medical trichology (as opposed to just trichology, which is not a medically recognised specialism) with dermatology. She’s your go-to for treating everything from alopecia and hormone-related hair loss to scalp eczema.

Historically, approaches to hair loss have tended to be very one-sided - either very cosmetic or highly medicalised. Sharon integrates these to create personalized treatments to best encourage new hair growth, as well as maintaining scalp health to make the most of your already healthy hair.

Dr Sharon describes herself as the ‘patient’s ally’ when it comes to seeing them through their skin or hair treatment journey. She’s renowned for combining medical expertise and support with empathy; Dr Sarhonunderstands that hair and skin concerns often have an emotional undercurrent so is stringent about offering emotional support as well as medical treatment.

Dr Sharon has been consulting in the hair loss field for over 12 years and has gained a broad and unique understanding across the sector - from the scientific advances and research through to consumer and patient needs.

One of a small number UK dermatologists to specialise in hair and scalp disorders, Dr Sharon underwent extensive training to carve this niche, and is renowned for her holistic assessments, warm and understanding nature, clear-cut diagnoses and effective treatment plans. Her unique insight and expertise in treating complex hair loss and scalp conditions, particularly among Asian and Afro-Caribbean patients, are what makes her one of London’s most sought-after specialists.

A big thing for Dr Sharon is highlighting that hair loss is incredibly common and that sufferers are most definitely not alone. In 2018 she created an annual public event, Get Ahead of Hair Loss (GAoHL), which brings together industry professionals (including transplant surgeons, hair scientists, wig makers, hairdressers, dermatologists, psychologists, trichologists and micropigmentation practitioners) and individuals experiencing hair loss for a day of education, networking and support.

Accreditation:

BSc (Hons), MBBS (Distinct), MRCP, MRCP (UK) Derm. GMC number: 6104104



Where to find Dr Sharon Wong

Website: drsharonwong.com

For skin appointments at The Shard
Phone: 07757676194
Email: georgia.hughes@hcaconsultant.co.uk

The Shard
St Thomas’ Street
London
SE1 9BS

For skin appointments at HCA appointments center
Phone: 02072342009
Email: gpliaisonlbh@hcahealthcare.co.uk

For hair appointments at Harley Street Specialist Hospital
Phone: 020 7157 9592
Email: georgia.dermpro@gmail.com
Harley Street Specialist Hospital
18-22 Queen Anne Street
London
W1G 8HU

Related Experts

Cosmetic

Debbie Law

Lash artist
Hair stylists

George Northwood

Hair Stylist
Make-up artists

Caroline Barnes

Makeup Artist
Hair stylists

Sam Mcknight

Hair stylist
Hair

Anabel Kingsley

Consultant trichologist & brand president
Facialists

Sarah Chapman

Facialist & Founder of Skinesis
Hair colourists

Josh Wood

Hair colourist
Cosmetic

Tracie Giles

Bespoke permanent makeup specialist
Explore more




 You may also like

Beauty

The best beauty advent calendar Christmas 2022 to suit every budget and beauty inclination

Skin

14 of the best at-home facial peels for glowing skin

Beauty

Glossy picks: hot new beauty buys to bring some moments of joy

Beauty

MDLondon Blow: Davina McCall’s favourite hairdryer is set to rival Dyson

Beauty

The best new perfumes for autumn 2022

Trends

The genius product that waterproofs hair to pimping your rosé: 7 TikTok videos we found genuinely insightful this week

Skin

The new anti-wrinkle creams – are they really better than Botox?

Beauty

Glossy Picks: the hot new launches to kickstart your autumn beauty and skincare routine

Explore More