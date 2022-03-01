Consultant dermatologist and hair specialist
Dr Sharon Wong
- Location: London
- See them for: Hair loss, Acne, Rosacea, Scalp conditions
- USP: an integrated and medically led approach to skin health and hair and scalp issues
About Dr Sharon Wong
As a consultant dermatologist, Dr Wong’s knowledge combines medical trichology (as opposed to just trichology, which is not a medically recognised specialism) with dermatology. She’s your go-to for treating everything from alopecia and hormone-related hair loss to scalp eczema.
Historically, approaches to hair loss have tended to be very one-sided - either very cosmetic or highly medicalised. Sharon integrates these to create personalized treatments to best encourage new hair growth, as well as maintaining scalp health to make the most of your already healthy hair.
Dr Sharon describes herself as the ‘patient’s ally’ when it comes to seeing them through their skin or hair treatment journey. She’s renowned for combining medical expertise and support with empathy; Dr Sarhonunderstands that hair and skin concerns often have an emotional undercurrent so is stringent about offering emotional support as well as medical treatment.
Where to find Dr Sharon Wong
Website: drsharonwong.com
For skin appointments at The Shard
Phone: 07757676194
Email: georgia.hughes@hcaconsultant.co.uk
The Shard
St Thomas’ Street
London
SE1 9BS
For skin appointments at HCA appointments center
Phone: 02072342009
Email: gpliaisonlbh@hcahealthcare.co.uk
For hair appointments at Harley Street Specialist Hospital
Phone: 020 7157 9592
Email: georgia.dermpro@gmail.com
Harley Street Specialist Hospital
18-22 Queen Anne Street
London
W1G 8HU