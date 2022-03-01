Dr Sharon Wong

As a consultant dermatologist, Dr Wong’s knowledge combines medical trichology (as opposed to just trichology, which is not a medically recognised specialism) with dermatology. She’s your go-to for treating everything from alopecia and hormone-related hair loss to scalp eczema.

Historically, approaches to hair loss have tended to be very one-sided - either very cosmetic or highly medicalised. Sharon integrates these to create personalized treatments to best encourage new hair growth, as well as maintaining scalp health to make the most of your already healthy hair.

Dr Sharon describes herself as the ‘patient’s ally’ when it comes to seeing them through their skin or hair treatment journey. She’s renowned for combining medical expertise and support with empathy; Dr Sarhonunderstands that hair and skin concerns often have an emotional undercurrent so is stringent about offering emotional support as well as medical treatment.