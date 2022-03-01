Integrative aesthetic and hormone doctor
Dr Terry Loong
- Location: London
- See them for: Skincare, Nutritional plans, aesthetic treatments, Acne, Hormone balancing
- USP: A holistic approach to beating hormonal acne
About Dr Terry Loong
Also known as 'The Skin Energy Doctor’, Mayfair-based Dr Terry Loong is our first port of call whenever we have queries about hormonal acne. She’s even written a book on the subject, The Hormonal Acne Solution. Although hormonal acne is her specialism, Dr Terry is also a leading aesthetic doctor. The two different fields might sound like they don’t have much in common, but Dr Terry views each as having the same end goal: boosting self-esteem.
Where to find Dr Terry Loong
