Dr Terry Loong

Integrative aesthetic and hormone doctor

  • Location: London
  • See them for: Skincare, Nutritional plans, aesthetic treatments, Acne, Hormone balancing
  • USP: A holistic approach to beating hormonal acne


About Dr Terry Loong

Also known as 'The Skin Energy Doctor’, Mayfair-based Dr Terry Loong is our first port of call whenever we have queries about hormonal acne. She’s even written a book on the subject, The Hormonal Acne Solution. Although hormonal acne is her specialism, Dr Terry is also a leading aesthetic doctor. The two different fields might sound like they don’t have much in common, but  Dr Terry views each as having the same end goal: boosting self-esteem.

A trained surgeon, Dr Terry specialised in aesthetic medicine before drawing on her mother’s experience of having hormonal acne and acne scarring. It led her to dedicate a large section of her career to treating hormonal acne sufferers.

At just 30, Dr Terry was diagnosed with cervical cancer and the health scare sparked an interest in, and study of, using nutrition, lifestyle medicine and hormone balance as a way in which to take control of general health. This approach now forms the cornerstone of Dr Terry’s practice.

At her clinic on Harley Street, Dr Terry and her team offer everything from holistic health plans to deal with the effects of perimenopause and menopause to targeted skincare treatments such as mesotherapy and peels. Her approach to aesthetics is as careful as her approach to skin health. If some patients have remained loyal to Dr Terry for decades, it’s because he’s mastered the gentle, subtle approach to tweakments: whether you book in for Botox, dermal filler or anything else, Dr Terry will make you look your best.

Dr Terry is a member of the General Medical Council, Royal College of Surgeons and British Menopause Society

Accreditation: MBBS, MRCS. GMC number: 6053520



Where to find Dr Terry Loong

Website: https://drterryloong.com/
Phone: 020 3633 8812
39 Harley St
London
W1G 8QH

