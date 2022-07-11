Trichologist
Hannah Gaboardi
- Location: Central London
- See them for: Hair and scalp concerns, Hair loss, Scalp mesotherapy, Scalp conditions
- USP: High-science hair growth help in an uber-luxe location
About Hannah Gaboardi
With her own glossy bouncy locks, Hannah Gaboardi is the poster girl for great hair. But behind the guru's glamorous exterior is some serious know-how. The trained trichologist has been treating VIP clients for over 15 years and now consults from her own stunning The Hair Growth clinics in London's Nobu Hotel and Knightsbridge.
Where to find Hannah Gaboardi
Website: hannahgaboardi.com
0203 488 3179
info@hannahgaboardi.com
The Hair Growth Clinic
Nobu Hotel Portman Square
22 Portman Square
London
W1H 7BG
The Hair Growth Clinic
54 Knightsbridge
London
SW1X 7JN
