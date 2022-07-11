Having kicked off her hair career as a colourist, Hannah Gaboardi trained as a trichologist, specialising in the science of human hair and scalp. Her fastidious approach – and hybrid knowledge of both the biology of the hair and the best ways to style it – has made her one of London's most talked-about growth experts. She’s also a judge in the Get The Gloss Beauty Awards 2022.

Each of her consultations includes elements such as analysis of hormone health, diet and stress concerns, medical history evaluation and a three-month resolution programme involving medical and holistic prescriptions.

On her menu? Expect cutting-edge treatments including hair growth plasma injections (PRP), hair vitamin injectables and cleansing scalp 'facials' – carried out in calming spa-like settings.