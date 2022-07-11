Hannah Gaboardi

Trichologist

  • Location: Central London
  • See them for: Hair and scalp concerns, Hair loss, Scalp mesotherapy, Scalp conditions
  • USP: High-science hair growth help in an uber-luxe location


About Hannah Gaboardi

With her own glossy bouncy locks, Hannah Gaboardi is the poster girl for great hair. But behind the guru's glamorous exterior is some serious know-how. The trained trichologist has been treating VIP clients for over 15 years and now consults from her own stunning The Hair Growth clinics in London's Nobu Hotel and Knightsbridge.

Having kicked off her hair career as a colourist, Hannah Gaboardi trained as a trichologist, specialising in the science of human hair and scalp. Her fastidious approach – and hybrid knowledge of both the biology of the hair and the best ways to style it – has made her one of London's most talked-about growth experts. She’s also a judge in the Get The Gloss Beauty Awards 2022.

Each of her consultations includes elements such as analysis of hormone health, diet and stress concerns, medical history evaluation and a three-month resolution programme involving medical and holistic prescriptions.

On her menu? Expect cutting-edge treatments including hair growth plasma injections (PRP), hair vitamin injectables and cleansing scalp 'facials' – carried out in calming spa-like settings.



Where to find Hannah Gaboardi

Website: hannahgaboardi.com
0203 488 3179
info@hannahgaboardi.com

The Hair Growth Clinic
Nobu Hotel Portman Square
22 Portman Square
London
W1H 7BG

The Hair Growth Clinic
54 Knightsbridge
London
SW1X 7JN

Related Experts

Skin

Dr Sam Bunting

Cosmetic dermatologist and founder of Dr Sam's skincare products
Hair stylists

Luke Hersheson

Hair stylist and CEO of Hershesons
Cosmetic

Daxita Vaghela

Lash artist
Cosmetic doctors

Dr Munir Somji

Aesthetic doctor, chief medical officer and founder of Dr MediSpa
Cosmetic

Debbie Law

Lash artist
Skin

Dr Sharon Wong

Consultant dermatologist and hair specialist
Hair stylists

George Northwood

Hair Stylist
Make-up artists

Caroline Barnes

Makeup Artist
Explore more




 You may also like

Sponsored

Meet the nail polish advent calendar we can’t get enough of

Beauty

Jones Road What The Foundation has launched and we tried it out

Beauty

Nadiya Hussain: my confidence-boosting beauty buys

Skin

What exactly is LED therapy and which LED mask is best?

Budget Beauty

Glossy picks: the best budget beauty buys under £15

Wellbeing

I tried teeth contouring and it changed my smile and my self-confidence

Health

The Zoe diet has 200k people on the waitlist. We tried it and found our 'forever' way of eating

Beauty

Best UK beauty and wellness offers, discount codes and bargains to snap up now

Explore More