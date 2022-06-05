Aesthetic doctor, GP and founder of Zenii London
Dr Johanna Ward
- Location: London, Buckinghamshire
- See them for: Consultations, Anti-ageing
- USP: State-of-the-art collagen rejuvenation
About Dr Johanna Ward
With creamy blonde hair and skin just as lustrous, you'd think Dr Johanna Ward had spent her life in the realm of aesthetics. But the Kent-based doctor has actually clocked up many years working as a GP, which explains her knowledge on everything from sleep to menstrual cycles.
Where to find Dr Johanna Ward
Website: vitalizeclinic.co.uk
01622 232608
hello@vitalizeclinic.co.uk
Vitalize Clinic
299 Hale Street
East Peckham
Tonbridge
Kent
TN12 5HZ
Related Experts
Explore more
You may also like
Explore More