Josh Wood has long been the go-to colourist for celebrities including Elle Macpherson and Laura Bailey. Treating hair like a canvas for tailor-made tones, Wood is the master of taking hair from boring to billboard-worthy in the subtlest of ways. Plus, he knows how to keep hair in peak condition despite the harshness of many colour processes..

In 2011, Wood opened the doors to his Atelier, or ‘the anti-salon’, as he refers to it. The intimate space, tucked away in Holland Park, offers bespoke colour, treatments and cuts alongside privacy and discretion - ideal for celebs and ‘civilians’ looking for some stress-free me-time