Luke Hersheson

Hair stylist and CEO of Hershesons

  • Location: London
  • See them for: Hair styling
  • USP: The not-blow-dried blow-dry


About Luke Hersheson

Yes, he styles Vogue covers and fashion campaigns and has tended to the locks of mega celebs like Kate Beckinsdale and the Beckhams, but what Luke really cares about is your hair. His primary goal is to give women great hair, and it just so happens that his Hershesons salons, launched with Father Daniel, are a great place to hang out as well.

Growing up under the tutelage of his father, the mega-hairdresser Daniel Hersheson, hair is in Luke’s DNA. He’s been styling hair from the age of 14. His signature is the kind of laissez-faire style that says “I woke up like this” rather than “I just stepped out of the salon.”

Luke’s father created the ‘super salon’ with his first venture back in 1992 as a place where you go to get your hair cut and hang out, but also to get your nails done or enjoy a facial. Today, these ‘concept’ salons and beauty bars are commonplace. And the Hershesons brand is still leading the way. The latest salon in Belgravia has a café and even an in-house facial acupuncturist, none other than the renowned Sarah Bradden.

Luke has also written a pretty handy hair guide, Great Hair Days & How to Have Them - the title says it all. There’s a line of innovative Hershesons styling products as well, with The Almost Everything Cream a firm favourite among Luke’s loyal clientele.



Where to find Luke Hersheson

Website: www.hershesons.com
Phone: (0)203 961 0255
8A West Halkin Street
London
SW1X 8JE

Related Experts

Cosmetic

Daxita Vaghela

Lash artist
Cosmetic doctors

Dr Munir Somji

Aesthetic doctor, chief medical officer and founder of Dr MediSpa
Cosmetic

Debbie Law

Lash artist
Skin

Dr Sharon Wong

Consultant dermatologist and hair specialist
Hair stylists

George Northwood

Hair Stylist
Make-up artists

Caroline Barnes

Makeup Artist
Hair stylists

Sam Mcknight

Hair stylist
Hair

Anabel Kingsley

Consultant trichologist & brand president
Explore more




 You may also like

Health

The Zoe diet programme has 200k people on the waitlist. We tried it and found our 'forever' diet

Beauty

Best UK beauty and wellness offers, discount codes and bargains to snap up now

Skin

What is skin cycling: why TikTok’s latest beauty trend may be the key to your best skin ever

Beauty

Glossy Picks: autumn reset beauty buys

Sponsored

WIN a luxury Elemental Herbology spa break and skincare hamper worth over £700!

Beauty

Sabrina Elba breaks down the exact products in her dewy off-duty makeup look

Recipe

Mob Kitchen Recipe: Slow-Roasted Tomato & Halloumi Couscous

Skin

I am the founder of skincare brand Drunk Elephant and this is how I look after my skin

Explore More