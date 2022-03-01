Neil Moodie

Salon owner and hairstylist

  • Location: London
  • See them for: Hair styling, Glossing, Cut and finish, Blow-dry, Hair Colour
  • USP: High-fashion fabulous-ness made wearable


About Neil Moodie

Name an uber-cool fashion shoot from the last three decades and chances are Neil Moodie was the mane man behind it. With a staggering 50 global Vogue covers under his belt, he's perhaps most famous for masterminding his best-selling Windle & Moodie product range with fellow stylist Paul Windle.

Having stepped down from the brand in 2018, you're now more likely to find Neil sharing his know-how via his popular podcast, IGTV and Get the Gloss masterclasses. But getting a slot in the freelance stylist's diary, alongside the likes of Jodie Comer and Sandra Oh, is about to get a whole lot easier with the opening of his exclusive new salon in East London.



Where to find Neil Moodie

Website: neilmoodie.com
enquiries@neilmoodiestudio.com
020 7646 7106

Neil Moodie Studio
16a Lamb Street
Spitalfields
E1 6EA

