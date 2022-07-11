Cosmetic scientist
Pippa Harman
- Location: Remote
- See them for: Skin Consultations, Skin, Skincare
- USP: Bespoke virtual skincare advice for every budget
About Pippa Harman
Boots, Beauty Pie, Illamasqua – cosmetic chemist Pippa Harman's CV reads like a 'who's who' of the beauty world. Her responsibilities at these powerhouse brands? Oh, only helping to formulate some of their most talked-about products. Pippa later went on to co-found her 'skin concierge' service Renude, offering bespoke virtual skincare consultations with experts. Here, she enlists her INCI list intellect to ensure all of the service's product recommendations have her seal of approval.
Where to find Pippa Harman
Related Experts
Explore more
You may also like
Explore More