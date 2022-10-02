Rhiannon Lambert's list of qualifications is almost as long as her signature glossy blonde locks. We're talking a first-class degree in Nutrition and Health, a Master's degree in Obesity, Risks and Prevention, and diplomas in sports nutrition, pre- and post-natal nutrition. She is also a master practitioner in eating disorders, accredited by The British Psychological Society and a Level 3 personal trainer.

Rhiannon's career kicked off in 2016 when she founded Rhitrition – a Harley Street clinic including a team of nutritionists, dietitians and chartered psychologists.

One year later, she published her first book – part handbook and part cookbook. Her fourth book – 'Deliciously Healthy Pregnancy' was released in September 2022.

Rhiannon also has her own range of Rhitrition+ supplements and a podcast series 'Food for Thought' which has had more than five million downloads.

Accreditation: BSc MSc RNutr