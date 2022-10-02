Rhiannon Lambert

Nutritionist

  • Location: Central London, Remote
  • See them for: Fertility and Digestive Issues, weight management, Pregnancy
  • USP: Down-to-earth (but evidence-based) nutritional advice, particularly for mamas
Image: Iyanka Cooray


About Rhiannon Lambert

Her accessible approach to nutrition (championing a happy healthy relationship with eating) combined with years of expertise, has made Rhiannon Lambert one of the industry's most snapped-up nutritionists. From Deliveroo and Wagamama to the Four Seasons Hotels & Resorts and Samsung, she's been hired to offer nutrition advice for many of the world's biggest brands. The mum-of-two has also written several books and hosts her own chart-topping health podcast as well as heading up her Rhitrition clinic on Harley Street.

Rhiannon Lambert's list of qualifications is almost as long as her signature glossy blonde locks. We're talking a first-class degree in Nutrition and Health, a Master's degree in Obesity, Risks and Prevention, and diplomas in sports nutrition, pre- and post-natal nutrition. She is also a master practitioner in eating disorders, accredited by The British Psychological Society and a Level 3 personal trainer.

Rhiannon's career kicked off in 2016 when she founded Rhitrition – a Harley Street clinic including a team of nutritionists, dietitians and chartered psychologists.

One year later, she published her first book – part handbook and part cookbook. Her fourth book – 'Deliciously Healthy Pregnancy' was released in September 2022.

Rhiannon also has her own range of Rhitrition+ supplements and a podcast series 'Food for Thought' which has had more than five million downloads.

Accreditation: BSc MSc RNutr



Where to find Rhiannon Lambert

Website: rhitrition.com
info@rhitrition.com

10 Harley Street
London
W1G 9PF

Related Experts

Nutrition

Charlotte Faure Green

Skin

Dr Sam Bunting

Cosmetic dermatologist and founder of Dr Sam's skincare products
Hair loss

Hannah Gaboardi

Trichologist
Hair stylists

Luke Hersheson

Hair stylist and CEO of Hershesons
Cosmetic

Daxita Vaghela

Lash artist
Cosmetic doctors

Dr Munir Somji

Aesthetic doctor, chief medical officer and founder of Dr MediSpa
Cosmetic

Debbie Law

Lash artist
Skin

Dr Sharon Wong

Consultant dermatologist and hair specialist
Explore more




 You may also like

Beauty

MDLondon Blow: Davina McCall’s favourite hairdryer is set to rival Dyson

Beauty

What the Get The Gloss team used up this month: September empties 2022

Recipe

Gordon Ramsay's super green pasta with rocket, almonds and lemon

Skin

11 of the best face oils to suit every skin type and budget

Beauty

Nicole Kidman just backed vegan brand Vegamour - and one of its hair serums sells every 22 seconds

Wellbeing

8Greens: A nutritionist’s verdict on the Michelle Obama-approved new supplement

Beauty

Sephora UK is launching!

Sponsored

Meet the nail polish advent calendar we can’t get enough of

Explore More