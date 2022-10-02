Nutritionist
Rhiannon Lambert
- Location: Central London, Remote
- See them for: Fertility and Digestive Issues, weight management, Pregnancy
- USP: Down-to-earth (but evidence-based) nutritional advice, particularly for mamas
About Rhiannon Lambert
Her accessible approach to nutrition (championing a happy healthy relationship with eating) combined with years of expertise, has made Rhiannon Lambert one of the industry's most snapped-up nutritionists. From Deliveroo and Wagamama to the Four Seasons Hotels & Resorts and Samsung, she's been hired to offer nutrition advice for many of the world's biggest brands. The mum-of-two has also written several books and hosts her own chart-topping health podcast as well as heading up her Rhitrition clinic on Harley Street.
Where to find Rhiannon Lambert
